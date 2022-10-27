NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you need health insurance or are looking to make a change, open enrollment begins Nov. 1 through Access Health CT, Connecticut’s open insurance marketplace.

The enrollment period for Connecticut residents to enroll in health coverage for 2023 begins on November 1, 2022, and ends on January 15, 2023.

If you enroll on or before Dec. 15, coverage will begin on Jan. 1. If you enroll between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15, coverage will start on Feb. 1.

You can enroll online at AccessHealthCT.com, in person at one of their navigator locations, or by calling 1-855-805-4325, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.