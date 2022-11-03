Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents looking to obtain new health insurance are in luck, as Access Health CT will host a handful of enrollment fairs throughout the month of November.

AHCT, which just opened enrollment on Nov. 1, gives Connecticut residents the chance to browse and shop affordable insurance plans. The enrollment period runs through January 15, 2023.

“Open Enrollment is now underway, and we are hosting these enrollment fairs across the state so Connecticut residents can receive free, in-person help when and where it is convenient for them,” Chief Executive Officer of Access Health CT, James Michel, said. “Our specialists make the process as easy as possible and are there to answer any questions.”

The enrollment fairs will take place at the following locations and times:

Hartford: Saturday, Nov. 5

West Indian Social Club of Hartford, 3340 Main Street

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Register here



Waterbury: Wednesday, Nov. 9

New Opportunities, Inc., 232 North Elm Street

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Register here



New London: Thursday, Nov. 10

Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) of New London County, 106 Truman Street

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Register here



Fairfield: Saturday, Nov. 12

Fairfield University Event Hall, 200 Bellarmine Road

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Register here



New Haven: Sunday, Nov. 13

James Hillhouse High School, 480 Sherman Parkway

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Register here



Norwalk: Tuesday, Nov. 15

West Rock Middle School, 81 West Rock Road

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Register here

Free online help is also available at AccessHealthCT.com.