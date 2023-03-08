FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Feeling something different in the air? You may want to grab the Kleenex.

Warmer-than-average temperatures have ushered in an early start to allergy season.

The season usually starts in march, according to Pam Angelillo, a registered nurse at the University of Connecticut Health Ears Nose and Throat offices. But, because temperatures were rarely below freezing this winter, plants and trees got a head start.

“I’ve seen people as early as beginning to middle of February, and its definitely having a lot of patient complaints currently for their allergies,” Angelillo said. “Perfect climate for things to start growing a pollinating early.”

UConn Health provides special testing to narrow down the exact allergens that are causing the most issues.

“We can test for individual trees,” Angelillo said. “Things that are relative that’s what we do here.”

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, 81 million people in the US were diagnosed with seasonal allergies in 2021. Most symptoms can be treated with over-the-counter medication. If symptoms become more severe, speak with a physician.