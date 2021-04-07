Acting secretary of Navy visits Stratford’s Sikorsky Aircraft

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–It’s not everyday the acting secretary of the Navy pays Connecticut a visit.

On Wednesday, Secretary Thomas Harker is touring the Sikorsky Aircraft plant where he is getting a first hand look at the chopper built to save lives around the world.

The Blackhawk Helicopter continues to report for duty, decades after Sikorsky Aircraft first started building them. This multi-mission aircraft is known for showing up in combat zones, transporting troops, and performing rescues during natural disasters.

Sikorsky started building Blackhawks more than 40 years ago and today thousands of them continue to fly missions around the world.

News 8’s Ken Houston has more details on the Sikorsky Aircraft tour in the video above.