Gifford named Acting Commissioner of DPH, replacing Coleman-Mitchell

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that he has appointed the Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford to serve as Acting Commissioner of the State Department of Public Health.

Renée Coleman-Mitchell had served as Commissioner since the spring of 2019. Governor Lamont thanks her for her service.

“I appreciate Commissioner Coleman-Mitchell’s willingness to join my administration and lead one of our most vital state agencies, which is responsible for overseeing so many critical public health needs,” Governor Lamont said in a release. “Her service over the last year has been a great deal of help, particularly in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic that has brought disruption to many throughout the world. I thank her for her advocacy on behalf of the health and safety of our residents, and for being a dedicated partner in service to the State of Connecticut.”

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has required every state agency to even more closely align with each other and sync our operations to deliver a coordinated response for the people of Connecticut. I am determined to continue these efforts for the duration of our emergency response and beyond,” Commissioner Gifford said.

