HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Community organizers are demanding more support to help public school students who are learning English.

Advocates are pushing for a Parental Bill of Rights for English language learners, referred to as ELL students in the public school system.

“This Bill of Rights helps improve the education for interpretation, translation and ensuring that our parents have a voice in our children’s education because all of our parents standing here today have faced issues because of a lack of resources that the Connecticut public schools are providing,” said Megan Scharrer, a community organizer.

Immigrant parents also shared testimonies about the challenges they’ve experienced with finding accessible, quality education.