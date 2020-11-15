Activists hold rally in Hartford to honor lives lost to police violence

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Activists and community members held a statewide rally Saturday, honoring the lives of those lost to police violence in Connecticut. They met at the capitol for a rally.

Keren Prescott, Founder of Power Up CT, said, “When you understand the history of policing in America, you will understand why they say blue lives murder, you will understand when we say blue lives don’t exist except the Smurfs, you will understand that blue lives don’t exist at all.”

Activists from across the state, along with families of victims were present, speaking out against police violence.

