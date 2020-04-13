Activists say not enough being done to protect CT inmates from coronavirus, host week of planned protests

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Activists are starting what they call a week of protests at Connecticut prisons. The protestors say not enough is being done to protect the state’s inmates from the coronavirus. The first stop for the protestors on Monday is outside York Correctional Center in Niantic.

Not enough being done and the wrong things being done to keep inmates from getting the coronavirus is what protestors are saying. They’ve already held a few of these protests done mostly from the safety of their cars in this age of social distancing.

RELATED: Families protest outside Governor’s mansion on Easter, say loved-ones should be released from prison during pandemic

On Sunday, they drove by and honked their horns outside Governor Lamont’s mansion. The complaint is that the actions the State Department of Correction has taken so far are not fair to the incarcerated population.

The main thing officials have done is move inmates who test positive for coronavirus up to Northern because that facility is designed to isolate prisoners under heavy security. What protestors are saying is that it’s usually done in a punitive way. They view solitary confinement as a type of torture, not a safety measure.

Those protestors also want an early release for certain prisoners – ones who would be released in the next 30 days anyway. They want to see those prisoners let out so they can isolate at home and stay safe from the virus.

RELATED: 12,035 cases confirmed, 554 dead of coronavirus in Connecticut

They are starting their week of protests at York which is a women’s prison, so coronavirus positive inmates from there cannot be sent to Northern because that’s only for men

That protest is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Monday.