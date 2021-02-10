Additional SNAP benefits go into effect next week

(WTNH) — For Connecticut families in need, additional help is on the way. Another $19 million in SNAP benefits beginning a week from Thursday.

The extra benefits will go to approximately 117,000 households that are not receiving the maximum benefits allowed for their household size. So, all households enrolled in the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum benefits, even if they aren’t usually eligible to do so.

For example, if a household of two normally received $330 of SNAP benefits in February, $100 would bring this household up to the maximum benefit for its size. When a houshold surpasses eight people, add $176 for each additional individual..

The benefits, authorized by the Federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020, are on top of more than $197 million in emergency benefits distributed since the start of the pandemic.