CT Rail service being expanded Monday

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is good news for Connecticut commuters, as CTrail has announced some schedule changes starting Monday.

Additional train service will be added to the Hartford line and Shoreline East.

Seven round-trips that were eliminated in March of 2020 will be back on the Hartford Line, and four trains on shoreline east will be extended from Old Saybrook to New London.

This comes after Amtrak increased service between Boston and New York back earlier this month.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will be at the Hartford Line platform in Meriden to greet commuters.