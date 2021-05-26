Adults in CT who were adopted may finally gain access to their original birth records

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Adults who were adopted may finally gain access to their original birth records. Right now in the state, only adult adoptees born after 1983 can get their original birth certificates.

Now, a bill that just passed both the state Senate and House will make it so anyone adopted can do so.

West Hartford’s Carol Goodyear was born and adopted in 1956. Thanks to genealogy testing, she was able to track down her birth mother. She says her birth mom spent years trying to make the reunion happen.

“She, in fact, was looking for me,” Goodyear explained. “But because of the way the law was structured and documents were sealed. She had the same difficulty finding me that I had finding her.”

Karen Caffrey added, “What you can get when you know your biological relatives is current family medical history. What’s the first thing that you fill out when go to the doctor’s office? You fill out a family medical history form.”

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to sign the bill into law.