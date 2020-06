(WTNH) — Advocates from around the state are calling on Governor Ned Lamont to take further action to protect renters during the pandemic.

Advocates are asking Gov. Lamont to extend the eviction protections through the end of the public health emergency while also dedicating $140 million to a rental assistance program that meets the needs of renters in our state regardless of their immigration status.

They are meeting at 11 a.m Monday in Hartford.

