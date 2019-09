HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will attend meetings with a domestic violence group on Monday to discuss events planned for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Men Make A Difference, Men Against Domestic Violence organization is planning events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. Monday’s meeting will mark the group’s 10th anniversary of committing to end violence against women.

The meeting will take place in Hartford at 11 a.m.