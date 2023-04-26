NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A nationwide campaign on Supreme Court reform and gun laws stopped in Newtown Wednesday. Survivors of the Sandy Hook tragedy backed their message.

Newtown Action Alliance is one of the gun violence prevention groups supporting the campaign. The campaign “Just Majority” demands term limits, ethics oversight and an expanded court. The campaign’s bus tour made its second stop in Newtown.

Sandy Hook Elementary School students who survived the 2012 shooting are now high schoolers. Po Murray, chairman of Newtown Action Alliance, held a press conference in front of the bus, outside of Newtown Town Hall on Wednesday.

“I have witnessed more school shootings than I ever even imagined possible,” said Ashley Hubner, a former Sandy Hook student. “The majority of the Supreme Court’s justices have been on the court for more than ten years. They have had so much time to make things better, to make things right and they have failed.”

Last June, the Supreme Court decided in “New York State Rifle & Pistol Association. v. Bruen” that requiring a license to carry concealed weapons in public places is unconstitutional. Former Sandy Hook School teacher and Teachers Unify to End Gun Violence co-founder Abbey Clements said this decision is bad for public safety.

“It puts current state laws under scrutiny and will allow more Americans to be armed in public spaces. We know the consequences of this,” she said. “We thought after the horror happened in this beautiful town; things would change. America would, moving forward, be safer from gun violence because surely, we would refuse to allow such atrocities to happen ever again. Not what happened.”

“Our generation is sick and tired of watching lawmakers remain actionless with blood on their hands,” said Nicole Melchionno, another former Sandy Hook student. “Congress refuses to act and the Supreme Court is rewriting the constitution to provide guns more rights than children.”

Holly Sullivan, the president Connecticut Citizen’s Defense League issued a response, saying:

“I have the utmost respect for each and every Supreme Court Justice that serves our country. They have earned their position through years of study and applied practice of law. We believe the Supreme Court was correct in their educated ruling in the Bruen decision.”

The next stop for the bus tour is Montpelier, Vermont.