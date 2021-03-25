Advocates pushing to get more Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines to the homeless

Conn. (WTNH) — A push from advocates to get more Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to the homeless community. The big reason: it’s a single dose.

The Connecticut Department of Housing says when vaccinating those living in shelters it’s easier to sign them up for a second dose. But when dealing with unsheltered people, it may be more challenging to reach them.



Steve Dillela of CT Dept. of Housing said Thursday, “We’re trying to work with our health care providers to set up pop-up clinics where homeless individuals tend to go, like soup kitchens or drop-in centers, or gain access to some of these FEMA vaccination trailers that are coming to Connecticut shortly.”

The department hopes to get some of these clinics up and running in the next two to three weeks.