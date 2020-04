(WTNH) — Families of incarcerated people and community groups are expected to hold an in-car protest outside governor Ned Lamont’s home on Monday.

They are demanding the immediate release of inmates in Connecticut jails and prisons because of COVID-19.

Advocates say Governor Lamont has already refused to release those in jail or provide a specific coronavirus response plan for people in prison. The in-car protest is expected to take place Monday at noon.