Advocates urge state lawmakers to take action on common-sense gun safety

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut moms and students demand action in the fight over common-sense gun safety Friday by holding a virtual advocacy day to decrease gun violence and increase safety across the country.

The national chapter says before COVID and the surge in gun sales, at least 4.6 percent of American children lived in homes with unsecured guns. According to advocates, unintentional shootings by children climbed 40 percent in the first months of the COVID pandemic.

“In the past few weeks, we have seen a horrifying surge in mass shootings nationwide after what seemed to many to be a reprieve from a year of social distancing and lockdowns. But we know there wasn’t a break in gun violence last year. In fact, 2020 saw more gun deaths than any year in decades,” Kate Roshman, CT Moms Demand Action Chapter Leader.

Advocates say they saw a record-breaking number of gun sales last year. An estimated 22 million guns were sold, a 64 percent increase from 2019.