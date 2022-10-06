HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Aer Lingus will resume its popular, nonstop flight from Bradley International Airport to Dublin, Ireland, in the spring of 2023.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) and officials with the Connecticut Airport Authority announced Thursday that transatlantic service from the state’s largest airport will resume on March 26, 2023. The service will operate daily through October, offering connectivity to 28 United Kingdom and European airports, including connections to London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Vienna, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome, and Prague.

Officials said the service is expected to operate annually on a seasonal basis until year-round demand is calculated from the return of business travel.

With the addition of nonstop international flights, Lamont believes Connecticut businesses will profit.

“I am excited that Aer Lingus is bringing its popular transatlantic service back to the airport,” Lamont said. “Bradley is a key economic driver for our state, and the more airlines and destinations that we can add from the airport, the more attractive Connecticut becomes to companies that are seeking to grow their own operations here.”

“We are opening up key cities and regions in the United States to Irish and European customers by adding new transatlantic routes to our schedule,” Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton said. “Aer Lingus is forging ahead with its North American expansion plans, growing the number of transatlantic routes from its Dublin hub.”

Officials said that anyone traveling via Aer Lingus will also benefit from the convenience of the Dublin Airport, which offers U.S. Customs and Border Protection preclearance. This means that Bradley International Airport-bound passengers will be able to complete all necessary requirements in Dublin ahead of their departure.

Tickets for the new service are available to purchase, with roundtrips to Ireland starting from $459 and to Europe from $659, according to Aer Lingus.

For more information on flight schedules and fares, visit aerlingus.com.