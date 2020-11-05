AG takes aim at pensions of city officials in hiring scam

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s attorney general is asking a judge to revoke or reduce the pensions of Bridgeport’s former police chief and former personnel director because of their guilty pleas to federal crimes last month.

Attorney General William Tong announced the move Wednesday against former Chief Armando Perez and former acting personnel director David Dunn. They pleaded guilty last month in connection with a corrupt scheme that resulted in Perez’s hiring in 2018.

Both face up to two years in prison. Messages were left with Perez’s lawyer. Dunn’s lawyer declined to comment. Perez admitted to receiving confidential information about the police chief’s examination stolen by Dunn.