(WTNH)–Attorney General William Tong is set to launch an investigation into the e-cigarette company, Juul.

Tong and the State Department of Consumer Protection are expected to make the announcement Wednesday morning.

Vaping has been on the rise among teenagers, and doctors are worried about the long-term effects.

