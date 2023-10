PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — An annual aging summit Monday focused on evictions, housing subsidies and a lack of affordable housing for seniors.

AgingCT, a statewide partnership, informed social workers, city employees, care managers, resident service coordinators and others about the issues the elderly are facing.

“We’re going to be talking about supported decision making, how to help someone without conserving them,” said Marie Allen, the president and CEO of the Connecticut Agency on Aging.