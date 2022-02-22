HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Emotions are running high Tuesday night on the eve of what has become a yearly debate. Should Connecticut allow terminally ill people to take their own lives?

Half a dozen states already allow this.

Lawmakers will hold a public hearing Wednesday on a bill before the legislature’s public health committee.

Kira Chang Philips misses her mom. Through tears, the Madison woman explained, “So my mom was a really amazing mom to me. She and my dad went to China to adopt me when I was four months old and so I’ve been with them since then.”

At 71 years old, Clare Marie Philips was fighting a battle with rare bone cancer.

After years of subjecting herself to treatment and watching her body fail, Philips decided to take her handgun and end her life in June of last year.

“She had left a note on our island in our kitchen, telling him where he would find her in our backyard, in the shed,” Kira said. “She was so peaceful and never even yelled. I mean, just so for her to be so desperate to feel like she needed to do that is, is crazy.”

Lawmakers will once again be trying to pass a law allowing for aid in dying in Connecticut.

The bill would allow those who are terminally ill to get a prescription for a pill to help them die. The patient must be 18 or older. The patient must give both verbal and written consent. Two doctors must sign off and the patient must be within six months of death.

Those against this policy are fighting their own battles.

Cathy Ludlum, a member of “Second Thoughts CT,” said the proposed law discriminates against people living with disabilities.

“Does this seem like an appropriate time to be promoting suicide,” Ludlum said.

Ludlum has spinal muscular atrophy. She said safeguards proposed in the legislation will eventually give way to more radical policies that will leave patients vulnerable.

“I am almost 60 years old and I have lived this long because I have been vigorously interfering with the typical course of spinal muscular atrophy. In my case, without my feeding tube or breathing support, we are talking days, not months.”

While it may be too late for her mother, Kira wants others to have the legal choice to end their life.

“I think a lot of people would prefer to end their life peacefully…” Kira said.

The biggest opponent is the Catholic Church which believes this policy goes against church teachings that life is sacred.

Many in the medical community say palliative care and hospice care are very helpful in giving relief to those at the end of life.

Also, as part of the proposed bill, a patient can rescind the request to end their own life.

The public health committee hearing begins Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.