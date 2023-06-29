NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As wildfires continue in Canada, smoke is continuing to drift south causing air quality issues due to particle pollution. An air quality alert has been issued for Connecticut until 11 p.m. on Friday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index (AQI) forecasted moderate to unhealthy air quality levels in the state Friday. A normal AQI score is between 0-50, moderate is between 51-100, unhealthy is a score of 101-150, very unhealthy is 151-200 and hazardous air quality has a score of 201-300.

Exposure to air polluants cause cause headaches, irritation of the eyes and throat, faitgue and difficulty breathing, according to the National Weather Service.

The current air quality level can be checked on Airnow.gov. The official state of Connecticut website also offers an interactive air quality and wildfire smoke map.

Officials said outdoor plans do not have to be canceled for sensitive groups.

Those part of sensitive groups are advised to limit their time outdoors and not to partake in strenuous activities while outside. This includes those with compormised immune systems, heart and lung conditions. Children, teenagers and the elderly are also advised to limit their time outdoors.