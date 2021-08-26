Airbnb shares ways that New Haven locals can support Afghan refugees

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Airbnb launched a new website today with information on how New Haven locals can support Afghan refugees.

Earlier this week, Airbnb announced that Airbnb.org will offer free temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees around the world. Since then, Connecticut locals have been looking for ways to extend their help to the Afghan community.

Existing Airbnb hosts and anyone who is willing to offer available space can sign up to provide free or discounted stays to Afghan refugees. If you can’t open their homes, you can donate to Airbnb.org.