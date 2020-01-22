Airbnb’s biggest weekends in CT in 2019

FILE – This Feb. 22, 2018, file photo shows an Airbnb logo during an event in San Francisco. Airbnb’s Chief Operating Officer Belinda Johnson is stepping down from her post in order to achieve a better work-life balance. Johnson will join the San Francisco-based company’s board. CEO Brian Chesky said in a statement Friday, Nov. 22, 2018 that Johnson was the first executive he hired for Airbnb. She’s worked for the business since 2011.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Airbnb hosts in Connecticut have released their biggest weekends in 2019.

The hospitality company announced that Connecticut host families earned a collective $19.2 million supplemental income in 2019 attracting 33,900 guests to the state during the five biggest guest arrival weekends.

These weekends include Fourth of July Weekend, Labor Day Weekend, and other popular summer weekends in August.

Josh Meltzer, Head of Northeast Public Policy, said, “2019 was another great year for Airbnb in Connecticut, with more residents embracing the economic opportunities offered by home sharing—and small businesses and entire communities benefiting as a result.”

According a survey of more than 35,000 responses from their host and guest community, 92% of Airbnb hosts say they recommend restaurants and cafes to guests, 56% Airbnb hosts say they recommend cultural activities such as museums, festivals, and historical sites to guests. 55% percent of Airbnb hosts say hosting has help them afford their homes.

Below is an overview of 2019 guest arrivals and host income by county.