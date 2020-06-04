1  of  2
Judge: $750K bail for 3 ex-officers accused in Floyd's death Albertus Magnus College, University of Hartford to welcome students back to campus for Fall 2020 semester
Albertus Magnus College, University of Hartford to welcome students back to campus for Fall 2020 semester

(WTNH)– Albertus Magnus College and the University of Hartford have announced that they will be welcoming students back to their campuses for the 2020 Fall semester, following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Albertus Magnus says that this will include face-to-face classes, residence halls, and campus facilities. Incoming first year students will move into residence halls on August 26 and 27, followed by orientation events. Returning students will move in on August 28 and 29.

Fall classes will begin on August 31 for the College’s Traditional Undergraduate Program and on August 24 for Professional and Graduate Studies Division.

UHart says that students can move into their resident halls between August 24-26, with arrivals scheduled on a staggered basis.

Classes will then begin on August 26 with some being online to allow for move-in and the administration of COVID-19 testing of all students upon their return.

For more details on returning to Albertus Magnus, click here.

For more details on returning to UHart, click here.

