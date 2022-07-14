HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was defiant and cited free speech rights during a deposition in April, as part of a lawsuit by relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims suing Jones for calling the massacre a hoax.

That’s according to partial transcripts of the deposition released Thursday. The 2012 shooting at the Newtown, Connecticut, school killed 20 children and six educators. Jones was found liable for damages to the families and a trial on how much he should pay them is set to begin next month.

The families say they have been subjected to death threats and harassment by Jones’ followers because of the hoax conspiracy.