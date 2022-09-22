WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Alex Jones may take the stand in his own defense on Thursday, the seventh day of his ongoing defamation lawsuit.

He is on trial in Waterbury, accused of hurting the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre by claiming the tragic shooting was all a big hoax.

Wednesday was an incredibly emotional day of testimony as parents who lost loved ones at Sandy Hook Elementary shared their stories. They talked about their overwhelming loss and the added pain of people who accused them of making it all up.

They talked about their children, and in one case, a mother, the principal of the Sandy Hook school. The court heard recollections of parents’ last goodbyes with their kids that morning before school and kisses at the bus stop.

And if this wasn’t hard enough, then came the accusations by Infowars host Alex Jones. Jones claimed those grieving families were actually crisis actors who made up the mass shooting so that the government could take away Americans’ guns.

People would email the families demanding the truth. Some fanatics came to their homes or went to cemeteries looking for graves.

Jennifer Hensel, a mother who lost a child at Sandy Hook, stated that she still takes precautions with her surviving children to this day.

“They [Hensel’s children] don’t know why we check the backseat, I say, ‘What’s in the backseat, is there a dog back there? We have to make sure there are no dogs back there,'” she said. “So everything is a game right now to them, they don’t understand why we do what we do.”

She also said that the pressure from Jones’ followers led to her husband’s suicide.

As for Jones, he held a press conference outside of the courthouse to say he has apologized for spreading those lies about Sandy Hook. He said that he knows now that it was real.

However, he also claims that he is not responsible, or at least not solely responsible, for spreading lies throughout the internet and on social media.

Jones might get the chance to tell this story to the jury on Thursday, possibly the first day he takes the stand.