WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Testimony resumed in a Waterbury courtroom Tuesday as Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook defamation trial entered its fourth week.

The conspiracy theorist and Infowars is expected to take the stand Wednesday as a defense witness.

A six-member jury and several alternates will determine how much Jones should pay relatives of eight victims and an FBI agent who responded to the school for claiming the December 2012 shooting was a hoax. Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones liable without a trial last year after he failed to turn over documents to the families’ lawyers.

Francine Wheeler, whose son Ben was killed in the shooting, testified Tuesday morning. She talked about her experience of being harassed by people who didn’t believe the Sandy Hook shooting happened.

