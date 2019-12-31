Alex Jones, InfoWars, ordered to pay Sandy Hook family over $100,000 in court fees

(WTNH) — Alex Jones and his InfoWars website have been ordered to pay more than $100,000 in court costs and legal fees to a Sandy Hook family for his promotion of conspiracy theories about the 2012 shooting, according to The Daily Beast.
Neil Heslin, the father of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim, sued Jones. On December 20, Texas Judge Scott Jenkins denied Jones’ motion to dismiss the case and granted a motion ordering Jones to pay the family. Jones now owes the family $100,148.80.
The Daily Beast says Jones and his outlet were ordered to pay $126,000 in October over the case before it reached trial.
Neil Heslin told News 8 he is “happy to see things moving along and forward.”
Jones and InfoWars have been previously accused of hampering discovery in Connecticut, where other Sandy Hook families have sued Jones.