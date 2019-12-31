Alex Jones, InfoWars, ordered to pay Sandy Hook family over $100,000 in court fees

FILE- In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill after listening to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on ‘Foreign Influence Operations and Their Use of Social Media Platforms’ on Capitol Hill in Washington. […]

(WTNH) — Alex Jones and his InfoWars website have been ordered to pay more than $100,000 in court costs and legal fees to a Sandy Hook family for his promotion of conspiracy theories about the 2012 shooting, according to The Daily Beast.

Neil Heslin, the father of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim, sued Jones. On December 20, Texas Judge Scott Jenkins denied Jones’ motion to dismiss the case and granted a motion ordering Jones to pay the family. Jones now owes the family $100,148.80.

The Daily Beast says Jones and his outlet were ordered to pay $126,000 in October over the case before it reached trial.

Neil Heslin told News 8 he is “happy to see things moving along and forward.”

Jones and InfoWars have been previously accused of hampering discovery in Connecticut, where other Sandy Hook families have sued Jones.