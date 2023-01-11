NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The attorney for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones lost his first attempt to delay his six-month suspension after he shared the medical records and other confidential information of Sandy Hook victims’ family members.

In last week’s ruling, Judge Barbara Bellis said the information that Norm Pattis revealed during the Connecticut defamation case “was carelessly passed around from one unauthorized person to another.”

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Pattis said he plans to take his appeal to the state Supreme Court.

“CT trial court denied my motion for a stay of suspension. Next stop Supreme Court. I suspect I will be out of the #JoeBiggs case today as well. Although unplanned, six months off sounds good about now.”

Because of this, Bellis said the court agreed with the Disciplinary Counsel’s recommendation to suspend Pattis from practicing law for six months.

“We cannot expect our system of justice or our attorneys to be perfect but we can expect fundamental fairness and decency. There was no fairness or decency in the treatment of the plaintiffs’ most sensitive and personal information, and no excuse for the respondent’s misconduct,” Bellis wrote.