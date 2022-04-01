WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has rejected Infowars host Alex Jones’ bid to avoid escalating daily fines for missing a deposition in a lawsuit by relatives of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Judge Barbara Bellis on Friday turned down Jones’ request to put a hold on the fines while he appeals them. The judge found Jones in contempt of court orders to attend a deposition last week in Austin, Texas, and said there wasn’t enough evidence he was too ill to attend as he said.

The Sandy Hook families are suing Jones for calling the 2012 shooting that killed 20 children and six educators a hoax.