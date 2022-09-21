WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Alex Jones is expected to testify on Wednesday, day six of his ongoing defamation trial in Waterbury.

On Tuesday, the conspiracy theorist proclaimed his innocence outside of the Waterbury Superior Court.

“This judge is ordering me to say that I’m guilty and to say I’m a liar. None of that’s true,” he said.

Jones declared his innocence very clearly to the media. This is despite already being found liable for repeatedly calling the Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax. The trial in Waterbury comes following a lawsuit filed by eight Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent who successfully sued Jones for defamation.

Their goal is to hold him financially responsible for his comments. Those words caused both emotional harm and harassment to come to the families.

Meanwhile, Jones said the proceedings are no more than a “show trial,” and meant to put him out of business.

“There’s a whole industry of lawyers around these families that have sued Remington and won all these other lawsuits, and they simply aren’t coming from the second amendment, but the first amendment,” he said.

Over the course of this trial, a jury will hear evidence to determine how much Jones will have to pay the plaintiffs.