WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The trial of infamous conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who spread harmful discourse on the Sandy Hook tragedy, begins in Waterbury on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The six-member panel will begin hearing testimony, attempting to decide how much Jones owes eight Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent.

This is not a trial on whether or not Alex Jones broadcasted lies about Sandy Hook, he has already admitted that he has. This trial, officials say, is to decide what those lies cost him.

The trial was supposed to begin last month, but Jones’ business declared bankruptcy. That declaration threw the trial into federal court, but only temporarily. Now that issue is settled, and the six members of the jury can start hearing from the people who Jones’ lies hurt.

To recap, Jones claimed the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary was a hoax, staged by the government to take away Americans’ guns. Victims’ families were harassed and threatened for years by people who believed in Jones.

Now, the time has come for Jones to face the consequences of his actions.

Last month, a jury in Texas awarded the parents of one young victim almost $50 million. This time around, Jones faces the families of eight victims plus one FBI agent.

The Texas judge had to keep scolding Jones to stop saying he was broke, because Jones’ company, Infowars, had revenue of around $70 million last year alone. Lawyers for the plaintiffs will argue he made that money because he got famous for spreading lies about them and their dead relatives.

The trial is expected to last approximately four weeks. Currently, we are less than 13 weeks away from marking 10 years since the tragic shooting.

