Increasing the root depth of the grass in your lawn will help it withstand a drought.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — All eight counties in Connecticut are experiencing Stage 2 drought conditions due to below-normal precipitation across the state, the State of Connecticut’s Interagency Drought Working Group said Thursday.

Stage 2 is the second of five stages under the state’s drought plan adopted in 2018. It indicates an emerging drought event, that potentially impacts water supplies, agriculture, or natural ecosystems.

State officials ask residents and businesses across the state to take the following measures to help minimize future drought impact:

Reduce automatic outdoor irrigation

Postpone the planting of any new lawns or vegetation

Minimize overall water use by fixing leaky plumbing and fixtures

Follow any additional conservation requests issued by water suppliers or municipalities

Tips on water-saving measures can be found on the Department of Public Health’s website here.

“We have experienced drier than normal conditions in the spring and early summer,” said Office of Policy & Management Undersecretary Martin Heft, who chairs the Interagency Drought Workgroup. “The combination of precipitation shortfalls and an extended period above normal temperatures have impacted the state’s water resources and increased demands upon them. Residents should not be alarmed, but begin taking steps now to reduce their water usage.“

More information on the Interagency Drought Workgroup and the State Drought Plan is available here.