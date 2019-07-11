All-American Pet Photo Day 2019: show us your pet photos and videos

1  of  2
All-American Pet Photo Day 2019

(WTNH) — News 8 wants to see photos of your pet on All-American Pet Photo Day, which is celebrated on Thursday, July 11th.

Whether you have a cuddly puppy, a cute cat or a loveable lizard, take a photo or a video and submit it to us through our ReportIt! feature in our app or online here.

We’ll be featuring your pet in our newscasts as well as online, so don’t forget to include their names and where they live.

