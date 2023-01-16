NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Walmart is eliminating all single-use bags in its Connecticut stores.

Beginning Jan. 18, Walmart stores in Connecticut will no longer provide any single-use bags at checkout or pickup. As of July 2021, Connecticut state law banned single-use plastic bags.

Customers can bring their own reusable shopping bags or buy them in stores.

“Eliminating single-use bags in Connecticut is part of our effort to reduce waste,” said Jane Ewing, senior vice president of Walmart Sustainability. “Our customers want to be engaged on this journey, and we remain committed to making the sustainable choice the everyday choice.”

Delivery will continue to utilize paper bags, and stores will continue providing single-use bags in areas that prevent food contamination or as required by law, company officials said.