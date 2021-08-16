Alzheimer’s Association getting ready for series of Walks to End Alzheimer’s across CT this fall

(WTNH) — The Alzheimer’s Association is getting ready to hold events across the state this fall. Seven “Walks to End Alzheimer’s” will be held in the coming months.

The first one is on Sept. 12 at Lake Compounce in Bristol. A sign-up was held Monday at the theme park.

Alexis Zysek of Alzheimer’s Association’s Connecticut chapter explained, “Much like a roller coaster is, the caregiving journey for anybody who has taken care of someone with Alzheimer’s and dementia. We’re thrilled to be bringing the Walk to Bristol for the first time ever. For 80,000 residents in Connecticut suffer from a form of Alzheimer’s and dementia. We’re excited to be able to bring a form of community here and how our support.”

Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons will emcee the Greater New Haven Walk. Good Morning Connecticut Anchor Laura Hutchinson will emcee the Fairfield County Walk.