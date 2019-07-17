Amazon hiring in Connecticut; what to know if you want to apply

(WTNH) — Retail giant Amazon is opening a new location in Connecticut — a fulfillment center in North Haven. The company is looking to hiring 1,800 people. Several hiring events are being held to help recruit all the new hires.

People started lining up early outside the Wallingford Public Library on Wednesday hoping to land a job with the company. It’s where the most recent hiring event was held.

“I seen the advertisement, they had it on TV,” said Lynn Numan from New Haven. “I said let me go ahead and see if I can slide up in there myself.”

The first wave of new employees will begin working the end of this month.

“I like Amazon, I use them myself. I buy things off of there and it’s state of the art, ” said Mike Franzman who is trying to land a job with the company.

The job openings are part-time and full-time. The shifts early morning, during the day, evenings, overnights and weekends. The pay starts at $15/hr and goes up from there depending on the shift you work. You’re responsible for selecting, packing and shipping orders.

“It’s very physically demanding you are working quickly on your feet a lot of the time, but there is opportunity to move up,” said Ann Harrison, communications director for Workforce Alliance, which is organizing the hiring events for Amazon. There was also one last week in North Haven.

“We had close to 600 people show and more than 80% of people walked out with contingent job offers,” said Harrison.

Anyone interested in working for Amazon is encouraged to sign up for text alerts to find out when there are job openings. You can do that by texting ‘CTNOW’ to 77088. You can then apply online here .

CT Transit has also added service to help people travel between New Haven and the new facility in North Haven. With times that accommodate the different shifts.

The remaining hiring events are as follows:

7/24: American Job Center, 87 W. Main St., Meriden

7/30: New Haven City Hall, 165 Church St., New Haven

8/1: Coginchaug Regional High School, 135 Pickett Lane, Durham

All the hiring events are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

