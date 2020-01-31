Amazon plans to turn Trumbull warehouse into distribution center

(WTNH) — Amazon is expanding in Connecticut once again.

The company has bought a warehouse in Trumbull that’s been empty for years. It plans to turn it into a distribution center that will employ 150 people. The sale was finalized last week.

Amazon has several other facilities in the state including a new one in North Haven.

