(WTNH) — Amazon Prime Day kicks-off Tuesday, and the 48-hour extravaganza is an exciting day for all the bargain-hunters out there.

The deals have already started to roll in, and this year, Amazon promises more deals than ever before.

Of course, Amazon products are among the biggest deals — like the Amazon Fire 48 in. TV and Kindle tablet reader. Also in tech is the 9th generation Apple iPad — typically $329 but up-for-grabs for $279.

Shopping experts say this is also a great time to stock-up on everyday essentials. Last year, diapers, batteries, and trash bags were among the top sellers.

Home appliances are also big. The Shark automatic vacuum cleaner will be half-off its nearly $600 price tag, and keep an eye out for discounts on Ninja appliances.

Try using a price comparison tool, like Google Shopping, to make sure you’re actually getting a deal.

As for some of the more popular items, watch for “lightning deals” or Amazon’s “invite-only” deals that you have to sign-up for in advance.

If you don’t have a Prime membership, you can sign-up for a 30-day trial and then cancel before it ends. Or, skip the Prime Day rush all together, as multiple retailers are battling with competing sales.