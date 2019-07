NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– You can get some information about the job openings at the Amazon fulfillment center in North Haven on Friday.

Amazon is gearing up to hire about 1,800 employees there.

Related: Amazon to hire up to 1,800 employees for North Haven fulfillment center

If you’re interested in attending an information session, you can head to the Senior Center, at 55 Pearl Street, in New Britain anytime on Friday, June 28th, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.