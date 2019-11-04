Amazon to open distribution center in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Amazon is opening a new distribution center in Stratford early next year.

The company has announced that Amazon.com Inc is set to open the new location in Stratford starting January 1, 2020 after entering into a 7-year lease at 500 and 600 Long Beach Boulevard.

The facility will be used for distribution of e-commerce products, occupying both warehouse and office space.

“We are pleased to be welcoming Amazon to Stratford,” said Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. “Stratford is an ideal location for this new distribution center for Amazon. We have great transportation access as well as a terrific skilled labor force ready to take on the jobs Amazon is looking to fill as they get closer to their opening.”

There are employment opportunities being advertised at the new location including shift managers, warehouse associates and warehouse team members.

“It comes as no surprise that a company like Amazon would lease over 200,000 square feet in Stratford,” said James Caissy, President of the Stratford Development Corporation that built the high-ceiling distribution facilities where Amazon will be locating. “The Lordship Boulevard area of Stratford provides easy access to I-95, Route 25 and Route 8 for delivery to both Fairfield and New Haven counties. We expect to see this trend continue.”