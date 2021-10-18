Amazon web services academy now offered at CT community colleges

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It is said to be one of the nation’s first — the Amazon Web Services Academy — a community college partnership with Amazon Web Services.

Officials announced the joint effort Monday in New Haven.

With the stroke of a pen, Connecticut workers now have access to Amazon cloud careers.

Aaron Osmond from Amazon Web Services said the partnership is about enabling the new generation of workers.

“In partnership with a CSCU and with the local employers, we’re going to enable kids to get the jobs and hands-on roles as part of their total experience,” Osmond said.

Leaders say there’s a gap in supply and demand for tech jobs. Companies now go after workers because of their skills.

“We are moving things to the cloud, we’re moving more IT, we’ve got to make sure our workforce is prepared for this,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

A recent Gallup study found 48% of American workers would switch to a new job if offered skills training opportunities.

“We see 40,000 jobs in Connecticut posted for cloud skills, many of those businesses looking for people with Amazon skills. Many of those jobs are extremely hard to find,” said Commissioner Josh Geballe, the state’s chief operating officer.

Beginning next summer, residents can access the AWS Academy certificate program through Connecticut’s community colleges.

“AWS Academy will strengthen the offerings of our community colleges with workforce aligned cloud computing curriculum,” said Terrence Cheng, president of the CSCU system.

Once certified, workers can get high-paying jobs like cloud architecture and software development. On average, salaries are $108,000 per year.

Head of U.S. Operations at Infosys Tan Moorthy said it’s a reset.

“Given how things have changed I think it’s time for a grand talent reset,” Moorthy said.

That reset at the academy will run you $795.

The governor’s workforce development plan includes American Rescue Plan money to pay for it.

“You get an AWS certification, you’re gonna have a job,” Lamont said.

Though students can’t get credit for this web services certificate, administrators at the CSCU system are planning on approving the curriculum for future degree requirements if it falls within a student’s major area of study.