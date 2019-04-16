American Heart Association in support of sugary drink tax for Connecticut

(WTNH) - The American Heart Association and American Academy of Pediatrics are set to hold a press conference in support of the sugary drink tax proposed for Connecticut.

In a push to keep people in Connecticut healthy, the American Heart Association and American Academy of Pediatrics will be holding a news conference in Hartford on Tuesday at 10 a.m. to support the sugary drink tax for Connecticut.

They believe the revenue from that tax should be used to support programs that benefit health and wellness.

Officials say children and teenagers consume gallons of sugary drinks every year.