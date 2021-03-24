American Red Cross hosting month-long Sound the Alarm Prepare-a-thon virtual event, requesting volunteers

(WTNH) — American Red Cross is hosting a month-long Sound the Alarm Prepare-a-thon virtual event to educate others on home fire safety.

Due to the pandemic, American Red Cross is adapting their annual in-person Sound the Alarm educational event to virtual through Zoom, Facetime and other applications.

The 2021 Sound the Alarm Prepare-a-thon is a month-long challenge running from April 8 – May 8. Volunteers can choose to sign up individually or make up their own team. During the event, volunteers will seek to educate and prepare the people for home fire safety.

There will be prizes for top volunteers, those who educate the most people. Volunteers will be trained on home fire safety and will be provided with all the materials they need.

For more information, click here.