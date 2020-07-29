American Red Cross in need of local volunteers for hurricane season

(WTNH) — In times of need, the American Red Cross travels the world providing disaster relief and preparedness. The COVID-19 pandemic has made that more challenging than ever before. Now, they are looking for volunteers right here in Connecticut.

“To be a Red Crosser means to serve the mission,” said Stefanie Arcangelo, the Connecticut Red Cross Chief Communications Officer.

Here in CT, they’re looking for your help in your community.

“Right now, the Red Cross has a need for volunteers who are willing to help us right here at home in Connecticut with sheltering needs in the event that we have a large-scale disaster like a hurricane,” Arcangelo said.

In an average year, there are around 12 named storms in total – be it hurricanes or tropical storms. This year, we aren’t quite into August and there have already been eight named storms.

“We need to make sure that we have the resources available at home,” Arcangelo said, “to help to be able to support these shelters. And it’s not just the shelter workers that we need. We also need health services workers.”

Arcangelo practices what she preaches. She told News 8 that in her six years with the Red Cross she’s been deployed to 12 national relief operations.

In the past, the Red cross would deploy volunteers from outside the region. In a lot of ways, the pandemic has taken away that option Arcangelo said: “You have a lot of responders who may not be able to travel. Not just because of restrictions, but also because of their own health needs or whatever else is going on at home. That sort of normal life flexibility isn’t there, and so we need to make sure that we have the resources available at home to help be able to support these shelters.”

Arcangelo, who is also a National Media Spokesperson, said everyone needs to have a plan as well as an emergency preparedness kit, a mask, sanitizer, and the like.

“With COVID-19 being here, and being here to stay throughout hurricane season, this is what we’re preparing for.”

If you would like to volunteer, contact the Red Cross at redcross.org/volunteertoday.