(WTNH)– The American Red Cross is giving you a chance to go to the Super Bowl this year if you donate blood before January 19th.

The Red Cross says that there is a critical need for blood and platelets donations after the holidays.

As a special thank you, anyone who donates blood or platelets between January 1-19 2020, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

For more details on the trip and to schedule your donation appointment, click here.