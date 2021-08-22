American Red Cross opens shelters across Connecticut

FARMINGTON, Conn, (WTNH) — The American Red Cross is opening multiple shelters as Hurricane Henri approaches Connecticut.

The shelters are available for individuals and families who need assistance,

The following shelters opened at 8 p.m. Saturday:

Bridgeport 

Geraldine Johnson High School 

475 Lexington Avenue, Bridgeport 

Groton 

Fitch High School 

101 Groton Long Point Road, Groton 

New Haven 

Hill Regional Career High School 

140 Legion Avenue, New Haven 

New London 

Winthrop STEM Elementary Magnet School 

74 Grove Street, New London 

Niantic 

East Lyme Middle School 

31 Society Road, Niantic 

North Branford 

North Branford Intermediate School 

654 Foxon Road, North Branford 

Norwich 

Kelly Middle School 

25 Mahan Drive, Norwich 

Stonington  

Stonington High School 

176 South Broad Street, Pawcatuck 

The shelters below open Sunday:

6 a.m. 

Norwalk 

Brien McMahon High School 

300 Highland Avenue, Norwalk 

9 a.m. 

Plainville 

Plainville High School 

47 Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville 

Individuals evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of their family, including: 

  • Prescription and emergency medications 
  • Foods that meet special dietary requirements 
  • Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items 
  • Chargers for any electronic devices 
  • Books, games and other forms of entertainment 

Anyone who needs a safe place to go can find information for open Red Cross shelters here, at 1 (800) 733-2767, or the free Red Cross Emergency app.

