American Red Cross opens shelters across Connecticut

FARMINGTON, Conn, (WTNH) — The American Red Cross is opening multiple shelters as Hurricane Henri approaches Connecticut.

The shelters are available for individuals and families who need assistance,

The following shelters opened at 8 p.m. Saturday:

Bridgeport

Geraldine Johnson High School

475 Lexington Avenue, Bridgeport

Groton

Fitch High School

101 Groton Long Point Road, Groton

New Haven

Hill Regional Career High School

140 Legion Avenue, New Haven

New London

Winthrop STEM Elementary Magnet School

74 Grove Street, New London

Niantic

East Lyme Middle School

31 Society Road, Niantic

North Branford

North Branford Intermediate School

654 Foxon Road, North Branford

Norwich

Kelly Middle School

25 Mahan Drive, Norwich

Stonington

Stonington High School

176 South Broad Street, Pawcatuck

The shelters below open Sunday:

6 a.m.

Norwalk

Brien McMahon High School

300 Highland Avenue, Norwalk

9 a.m.

Plainville

Plainville High School

47 Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville

Individuals evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of their family, including:

Prescription and emergency medications

Foods that meet special dietary requirements

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Chargers for any electronic devices

Books, games and other forms of entertainment

Anyone who needs a safe place to go can find information for open Red Cross shelters here, at 1 (800) 733-2767, or the free Red Cross Emergency app.