American Red Cross opens shelters across Connecticut

FARMINGTON, Conn, (WTNH) — The American Red Cross is opening multiple shelters as Hurricane Henri approaches Connecticut.
The shelters are available for individuals and families who need assistance,
The following shelters opened at 8 p.m. Saturday:
Bridgeport
Geraldine Johnson High School
475 Lexington Avenue, Bridgeport
Groton
Fitch High School
101 Groton Long Point Road, Groton
New Haven
Hill Regional Career High School
140 Legion Avenue, New Haven
New London
Winthrop STEM Elementary Magnet School
74 Grove Street, New London
Niantic
East Lyme Middle School
31 Society Road, Niantic
North Branford
North Branford Intermediate School
654 Foxon Road, North Branford
Norwich
Kelly Middle School
25 Mahan Drive, Norwich
Stonington
Stonington High School
176 South Broad Street, Pawcatuck
The shelters below open Sunday:
6 a.m.
Norwalk
Brien McMahon High School
300 Highland Avenue, Norwalk
9 a.m.
Plainville
Plainville High School
47 Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville
Individuals evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of their family, including:
- Prescription and emergency medications
- Foods that meet special dietary requirements
- Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items
- Chargers for any electronic devices
- Books, games and other forms of entertainment
Anyone who needs a safe place to go can find information for open Red Cross shelters here, at 1 (800) 733-2767, or the free Red Cross Emergency app.