American Red Cross, state officials bringing awareness to severe national blood shortage

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage.

This is as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants, and elective surgeries are on the rise. The incidents are depleting the nation’s blood inventory.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz along with local leaders brought attention to the severe national blood shortage while encouraging people to donate blood on Wednesday.

The American Red Cross says individuals who are 17 years of age and older weighing at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

Donors of all blood types are needed, but especially O negative, which is known as the universal donor type.

Eligible blood donors are encouraged to make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.